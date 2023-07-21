Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EAT is 2.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EAT is $38.88, which is -$1.01 below the current price. The public float for EAT is 43.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on July 21, 2023 was 990.33K shares.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.51 in relation to its previous close of 39.60. However, the company has experienced a 3.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EAT’s Market Performance

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has experienced a 3.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.74% rise in the past month, and a 2.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for EAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.15% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

EAT Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.94. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 23.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.73. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.