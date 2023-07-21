Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is $79.15, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for BYD is 72.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYD on July 21, 2023 was 857.36K shares.

The stock price of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) has plunged by -0.66 when compared to previous closing price of 72.81, but the company has seen a 1.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

BYD’s Market Performance

BYD’s stock has risen by 1.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.81% and a quarterly rise of 7.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Boyd Gaming Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.68% for BYD’s stock, with a 16.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

BYD Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.31. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw 32.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM S, who sale 39,525 shares at the price of $64.52 back on Mar 09. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM S now owns 14,102,224 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $2,550,120 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Stephen S., the Executive Vice President of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 28,376 shares at $65.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Thompson Stephen S. is holding 38,938 shares at $1,867,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+48.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +17.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 244.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.01. Total debt to assets is 59.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.