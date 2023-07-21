Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is above average at 52.02x. The 36-month beta value for TECH is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TECH is $100.99, which is $14.65 above than the current price. The public float for TECH is 155.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume of TECH on July 21, 2023 was 978.32K shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)’s stock price has plunge by 3.62relation to previous closing price of 83.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TECH’s Market Performance

TECH’s stock has risen by 2.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.26% and a quarterly rise of 2.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Bio-Techne Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.84% for TECH stock, with a simple moving average of 9.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TECH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TECH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TECH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $90 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

TECH Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECH rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.12. In addition, Bio-Techne Corporation saw 4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TECH starting from Kummeth Charles R., who sale 322 shares at the price of $83.00 back on Jun 07. After this action, Kummeth Charles R. now owns 1,112,817 shares of Bio-Techne Corporation, valued at $26,726 using the latest closing price.

Furlow Brenda S., the SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL of Bio-Techne Corporation, sale 7,450 shares at $82.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Furlow Brenda S. is holding 26,092 shares at $611,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TECH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.01 for the present operating margin

+65.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bio-Techne Corporation stands at +24.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.72. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.08. Total debt to assets is 13.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.