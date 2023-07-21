Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is 11.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BERY is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) is $74.38, which is $5.65 above the current market price. The public float for BERY is 118.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On July 21, 2023, BERY’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

BERY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has plunged by -0.06 when compared to previous closing price of 66.66, but the company has seen a 1.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BERY’s Market Performance

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) has seen a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.13% gain in the past month and a 13.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for BERY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.25% for BERY stock, with a simple moving average of 14.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BERY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BERY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BERY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BERY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $73 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

BERY Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.70. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc. saw 10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from Hill Michael Edward, who sale 28,369 shares at the price of $66.57 back on Jul 18. After this action, Hill Michael Edward now owns 0 shares of Berry Global Group Inc., valued at $1,888,524 using the latest closing price.

Hill Michael Edward, the President of Berry Global Group Inc., sale 3,631 shares at $66.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Hill Michael Edward is holding 0 shares at $241,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Global Group Inc. stands at +5.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.90. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), the company’s capital structure generated 306.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.39. Total debt to assets is 56.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.