Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) has decreased by -6.86 when compared to last closing price of 23.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Names Brett Brbovic Interim CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is 9.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHLB is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) is $24.40, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for BHLB is 43.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On July 21, 2023, BHLB’s average trading volume was 259.49K shares.

BHLB’s Market Performance

The stock of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) has seen a -1.72% decrease in the past week, with a 0.68% rise in the past month, and a -4.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for BHLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.39% for BHLB’s stock, with a -15.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHLB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BHLB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BHLB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $29 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

BHLB Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHLB fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.55. In addition, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. saw -25.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHLB starting from Conn Kevin, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $19.54 back on May 15. After this action, Conn Kevin now owns 18,163 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., valued at $101,618 using the latest closing price.

Mhatre Nitin J., the President and CEO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,100 shares at $19.54 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Mhatre Nitin J. is holding 55,530 shares at $41,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB), the company’s capital structure generated 19.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.50. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.