Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) by analysts is $7.50, which is -$0.7 below the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 69.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BBAR was 658.15K shares.

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) has increased by 3.43 when compared to last closing price of 5.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR’s stock has risen by 8.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.84% and a quarterly rise of 32.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.83% for BBAR’s stock, with a 44.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 56.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37.

Based on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.36. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.