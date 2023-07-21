Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX)’s stock price has increased by 4.64 compared to its previous closing price of 50.60. However, the company has seen a 1.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXNX is 0.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is $75.86, which is $23.43 above the current market price. The public float for AXNX is 47.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% of that float. On July 21, 2023, AXNX’s average trading volume was 622.29K shares.

AXNX’s Market Performance

AXNX’s stock has seen a 1.77% increase for the week, with a 3.56% rise in the past month and a -11.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for Axonics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.48% for AXNX’s stock, with a -9.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $69 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

AXNX Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.27. In addition, Axonics Inc. saw -15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Dearen Danny L., who sale 7,999 shares at the price of $49.46 back on May 26. After this action, Dearen Danny L. now owns 9,202 shares of Axonics Inc., valued at $395,646 using the latest closing price.

Dearen Danny L., the President & CFO of Axonics Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $60.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Dearen Danny L. is holding 17,201 shares at $1,204,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.30 for the present operating margin

+68.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Inc. stands at -21.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.17. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Inc. (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.