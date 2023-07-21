Avnet Inc. (AVT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) is above average at 5.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avnet Inc. (AVT) is $48.00, which is -$0.25 below the current market price. The public float for AVT is 90.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVT on July 21, 2023 was 569.07K shares.

AVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) has dropped by -1.02 compared to previous close of 47.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVT’s Market Performance

Avnet Inc. (AVT) has experienced a -3.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.38% drop in the past month, and a 14.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for AVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for AVT’s stock, with a 8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

AVT Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.04. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from GALLAGHER PHILIP R, who sale 32,740 shares at the price of $41.35 back on May 15. After this action, GALLAGHER PHILIP R now owns 176,334 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $1,353,799 using the latest closing price.

LAWRENCE JAMES A, the Director of Avnet Inc., sale 72,851 shares at $41.69 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that LAWRENCE JAMES A is holding 15,100 shares at $3,037,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +2.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 44.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.80. Total debt to assets is 17.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Avnet Inc. (AVT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.