Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) by analysts is $62.15, which is $26.95 above the current market price. The public float for ARWR is 101.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ARWR was 1.00M shares.

ARWR) stock’s latest price update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)’s stock price has soared by 0.72 in relation to previous closing price of 34.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARWR’s Market Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has experienced a 0.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.66% drop in the past month, and a 14.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for ARWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for ARWR’s stock, with a 5.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $40 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

ARWR Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.96. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -14.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Oliver Tracie, who sale 8,925 shares at the price of $35.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, Oliver Tracie now owns 61,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $315,142 using the latest closing price.

Hamilton James C, the Chief Discovery/Trans Medicine of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $35.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Hamilton James C is holding 188,484 shares at $106,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.72. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.