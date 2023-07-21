Andretti Acquisition Corp. (WNNR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Andretti Acquisition Corp. (WNNR) has gone down by -0.66% for the week, with a -0.47% drop in the past month and a 0.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.51% for WNNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for WNNR’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WNNR) Right Now?

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WNNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 124.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.00.

The public float for WNNR is 23.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of WNNR was 307.48K shares.

WNNR) stock’s latest price update

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WNNR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.19relation to previous closing price of 10.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WNNR Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.45%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNNR fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Andretti Acquisition Corp. saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WNNR

Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Andretti Acquisition Corp. (WNNR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.