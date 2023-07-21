Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH)

The 36-month beta value for STKH is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STKH is $5.00, The public float for STKH is 13.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume of STKH on July 21, 2023 was 251.79K shares.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH)’s stock price has soared by 5.13 in relation to previous closing price of 0.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STKH’s Market Performance

STKH’s stock has risen by 7.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.36% and a quarterly rise of 28.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.82% for Steakholder Foods Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for STKH’s stock, with a -24.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STKH Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKH rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7983. In addition, Steakholder Foods Ltd. saw -19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STKH

Equity return is now at value -117.70, with -95.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.