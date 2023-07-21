Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) is above average at 22.27x. The 36-month beta value for SEIC is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEIC is $64.75, which is $0.67 above than the current price. The public float for SEIC is 109.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of SEIC on July 21, 2023 was 550.11K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SEIC) stock’s latest price update

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 63.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SEIC’s Market Performance

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has seen a 3.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.59% gain in the past month and a 7.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for SEIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.07% for SEIC’s stock, with a 10.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEIC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SEIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEIC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

SEIC Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.13. In addition, SEI Investments Company saw 9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from Hicke Ryan, who sale 23 shares at the price of $58.68 back on Jun 28. After this action, Hicke Ryan now owns 82,609 shares of SEI Investments Company, valued at $1,363 using the latest closing price.

WEST ALFRED P JR, the Executive Chairman of SEI Investments Company, sale 60,270 shares at $56.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that WEST ALFRED P JR is holding 8,359,459 shares at $3,432,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.80 for the present operating margin

+84.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Company stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 24.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.38. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on SEI Investments Company (SEIC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.47. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.