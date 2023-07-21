Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CaliberCos Inc. (CWD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ: CWD) is above average at 950.00x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CWD is 12.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of CWD on July 21, 2023 was 518.20K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CWD) stock’s latest price update

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ: CWD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.87 compared to its previous closing price of 2.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CWD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for CWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.12% for CWD’s stock, with a -27.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CWD Trading at -27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWD fell by -5.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, CaliberCos Inc. saw -68.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.06 for the present operating margin

-0.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for CaliberCos Inc. stands at +2.41. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.