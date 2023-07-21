Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)

The 36-month beta value for BRAG is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRAG is $9.10, The public float for BRAG is 14.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume of BRAG on July 21, 2023 was 15.32K shares.

BRAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRAG) has jumped by 5.65 compared to previous close of 4.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRAG’s Market Performance

BRAG’s stock has risen by 18.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.32% and a quarterly rise of 32.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.53% for BRAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRAG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BRAG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRAG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2022.

BRAG Trading at 33.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +44.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRAG rose by +17.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Bragg Gaming Group Inc. saw 16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

+43.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. stands at -4.11. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.