Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is above average at 26.01x. The 36-month beta value for BAND is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BAND is $20.00, which is $5.85 above than the current price. The public float for BAND is 21.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. The average trading volume of BAND on July 21, 2023 was 402.07K shares.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.85 in comparison to its previous close of 15.03, however, the company has experienced a -8.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND’s stock has fallen by -8.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.58% and a quarterly rise of 2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for Bandwidth Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for BAND’s stock, with a -15.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BAND Trading at 11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND fell by -8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -38.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Bottorff Rebecca, who sale 268 shares at the price of $11.99 back on Jun 05. After this action, Bottorff Rebecca now owns 17,058 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $3,213 using the latest closing price.

Ross Kade, the Chief Information Officer of Bandwidth Inc., sale 70 shares at $11.22 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Ross Kade is holding 13,081 shares at $785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.24 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at +3.41. The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bandwidth Inc. (BAND), the company’s capital structure generated 181.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.43. Total debt to assets is 53.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.