Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Agora Inc. (API)

The 36-month beta value for API is also noteworthy at 0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for API is $4.44, which is $2.55 above than the current price. The public float for API is 80.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume of API on July 21, 2023 was 412.62K shares.

API) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) has decreased by -3.78 when compared to last closing price of 3.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

API’s Market Performance

Agora Inc. (API) has experienced a -4.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month, and a -12.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for API. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for API’s stock, with a -11.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $10 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

API Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Agora Inc. saw -22.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for API

Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Agora Inc. (API) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.