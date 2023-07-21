An In-Depth Look at Astria Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATXS) Stock Performance

In the past week, ATXS stock has gone up by 6.14%, with a monthly gain of 0.61% and a quarterly plunge of -8.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.49% for Astria Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for ATXS’s stock, with a -14.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATXS is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ATXS is $24.43, which is $14.57 above than the current price. The public float for ATXS is 16.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.23% of that float. The average trading volume of ATXS on July 21, 2023 was 240.86K shares.

ATXS) stock’s latest price update

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 9.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATXS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ATXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATXS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

ATXS Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXS rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, Astria Therapeutics Inc. saw -33.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXS starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 908,265 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Dec 19. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXS

Equity return is now at value -73.30, with -28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.