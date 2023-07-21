An In-Depth Look at American Software Inc.’s (AMSWA) Stock Performance

The stock of American Software Inc. (AMSWA) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a 3.94% gain in the past month, and a -16.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for AMSWA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.01% for AMSWA’s stock, with a -21.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Software Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is 32.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMSWA is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Software Inc. (AMSWA) is $18.00, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for AMSWA is 31.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On July 21, 2023, AMSWA’s average trading volume was 232.14K shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSWA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMSWA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSWA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on June 06th of the previous year 2022.

AMSWA Trading at -6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSWA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, American Software Inc. saw -27.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSWA starting from DOW H ALLAN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $12.46 back on Mar 31. After this action, DOW H ALLAN now owns 97,115 shares of American Software Inc., valued at $186,962 using the latest closing price.

Sell Bryan L., the Controller of American Software Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $12.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Sell Bryan L. is holding 0 shares at $24,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+59.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Software Inc. stands at +8.43. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Software Inc. (AMSWA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.