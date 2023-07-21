AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) is 7.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASRV is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) is $3.25, The public float for ASRV is 14.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On July 21, 2023, ASRV’s average trading volume was 13.81K shares.

ASRV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) has increased by 4.56 when compared to last closing price of 2.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASRV’s Market Performance

ASRV’s stock has risen by 7.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.38% and a quarterly drop of -13.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for AmeriServ Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.40% for ASRV’s stock, with a -21.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASRV Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRV rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, AmeriServ Financial Inc. saw -30.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRV starting from STOPKO JEFFREY A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Jun 02. After this action, STOPKO JEFFREY A now owns 122,548 shares of AmeriServ Financial Inc., valued at $2,800 using the latest closing price.

Huerth James T, the President & CEO – Trust Co. of AmeriServ Financial Inc., purchase 600 shares at $2.78 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Huerth James T is holding 24,484 shares at $1,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AmeriServ Financial Inc. stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 4.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV), the company’s capital structure generated 129.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.49. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.