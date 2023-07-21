American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.49 in relation to its previous close of 22.23. However, the company has experienced a 5.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) Right Now?

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is $22.33, which is -$0.79 below the current market price. The public float for AAT is 59.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAT on July 21, 2023 was 434.69K shares.

AAT’s Market Performance

AAT stock saw an increase of 5.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.61% and a quarterly increase of 20.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.63% for AAT’s stock, with a -4.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAT Trading at 13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +15.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAT rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.97. In addition, American Assets Trust Inc. saw -16.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAT starting from RADY ERNEST S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $18.76 back on May 12. After this action, RADY ERNEST S now owns 1,009,021 shares of American Assets Trust Inc., valued at $1,876,000 using the latest closing price.

RADY ERNEST S, the Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust Inc., purchase 47,540 shares at $18.84 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that RADY ERNEST S is holding 909,021 shares at $895,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+34.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Assets Trust Inc. stands at +10.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT), the company’s capital structure generated 135.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.60. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.