Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is $18.00, which is $12.47 above the current market price. The public float for ASPS is 9.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASPS on July 21, 2023 was 97.90K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASPS) stock’s latest price update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.63 in comparison to its previous close of 4.91, however, the company has experienced a 6.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASPS’s Market Performance

ASPS’s stock has risen by 6.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.05% and a quarterly rise of 42.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.06% for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for ASPS’s stock, with a -28.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ASPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $30 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2020.

ASPS Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPS rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. saw -41.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPS starting from Deer Park Road Management Comp, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Feb 14. After this action, Deer Park Road Management Comp now owns 4,236,899 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Shepro William B, the Chairman and CEO of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., purchase 40,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Shepro William B is holding 603,829 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.44 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stands at -33.15. Equity return is now at value 49.70, with -26.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.