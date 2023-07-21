ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADCT is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADCT is $8.33, which is $6.92 above the current price. The public float for ADCT is 52.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADCT on July 21, 2023 was 500.42K shares.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has seen a -6.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADCT’s Market Performance

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has experienced a -6.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.09% drop in the past month, and a -36.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for ADCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.62% for ADCT’s stock, with a -56.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADCT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADCT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ADCT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

ADCT Trading at -36.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -33.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8663. In addition, ADC Therapeutics SA saw -63.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.62 for the present operating margin

+96.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADC Therapeutics SA stands at -74.22. The total capital return value is set at -48.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.50. Equity return is now at value -229.20, with -38.80 for asset returns.

Based on ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), the company’s capital structure generated 132.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.95. Total debt to assets is 22.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.