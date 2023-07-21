A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.78relation to previous closing price of 14.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Right Now?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATEN is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATEN is $20.67, which is $6.61 above the current price. The public float for ATEN is 67.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATEN on July 21, 2023 was 687.63K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

The stock of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has seen a -3.76% decrease in the past week, with a -7.19% drop in the past month, and a -1.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for ATEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for ATEN’s stock, with a -9.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATEN Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.38. In addition, A10 Networks Inc. saw -15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Becker Brian, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.13 back on May 19. After this action, Becker Brian now owns 59,380 shares of A10 Networks Inc., valued at $176,625 using the latest closing price.

Trivedi Dhrupad, the Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks Inc., sale 47,336 shares at $13.87 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Trivedi Dhrupad is holding 548,599 shares at $656,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc. stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.68. Total debt to assets is 5.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.