Xylem Inc. (XYL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Xylem Inc. (XYL) has seen a -0.14% decrease in the past week, with a -1.75% drop in the past month, and a 6.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for XYL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for XYL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XYL is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for XYL is $119.91, which is $11.84 above the current market price. The public float for XYL is 238.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for XYL on July 20, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

XYL) stock’s latest price update

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL)’s stock price has soared by 0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 110.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Xylem Is a Water Stock to Buy Now

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $121 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

XYL Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.21. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw 0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Decker Patrick, who sale 99,649 shares at the price of $111.62 back on Jul 03. After this action, Decker Patrick now owns 287,564 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $11,122,887 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc., sale 56,298 shares at $98.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $5,527,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc. (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 62.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 27.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xylem Inc. (XYL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.