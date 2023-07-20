Xerox Holdings Corporation’s (XRX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has seen a -1.87% decrease in the past week, with a 5.20% gain in the past month, and a 7.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for XRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for XRX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.

The public float for XRX is 147.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XRX on July 20, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

XRX) stock’s latest price update

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.82 in relation to its previous close of 15.90. However, the company has experienced a -1.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw 8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Morno-Wade Suzan, who sale 5,980 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, Morno-Wade Suzan now owns 55,449 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $95,680 using the latest closing price.

Morno-Wade Suzan, the EVP & CHRO of Xerox Holdings Corporation, sale 11,000 shares at $15.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Morno-Wade Suzan is holding 61,429 shares at $175,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.