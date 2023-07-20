Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, WIX stock has gone up by 18.04%, with a monthly gain of 8.60% and a quarterly plunge of -0.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Wix.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.57% for WIX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WIX is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WIX is $105.00, which is $15.55 above the current price. The public float for WIX is 55.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WIX on July 20, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) has increased by 6.13 when compared to last closing price of 87.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $120 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

WIX Trading at 17.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +18.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.17. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw 20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.56 for the present operating margin

+60.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd. stands at -30.62. The total capital return value is set at -27.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.23. Equity return is now at value 131.20, with -11.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.