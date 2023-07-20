What Recent Market Trends Mean for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s (WPRT) Stock

In the past week, WPRT stock has gone up by 39.00%, with a monthly gain of 36.07% and a quarterly surge of 57.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.20% for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.68% for WPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 31.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WPRT is 2.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is $32.62, The public float for WPRT is 15.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On July 20, 2023, WPRT’s average trading volume was 50.78K shares.

WPRT) stock’s latest price update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.17 in relation to its previous close of 9.67. However, the company has experienced a 39.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

WPRT Trading at 49.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +44.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT rose by +39.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 49.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.34 for the present operating margin

+10.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at -10.70. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.