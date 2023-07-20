What Recent Market Trends Mean for Qudian Inc.’s (QD) Stock

In the past week, QD stock has gone up by 8.17%, with a monthly gain of 17.80% and a quarterly surge of 84.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Qudian Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.38% for QD stock, with a simple moving average of 85.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is 16.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QD is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qudian Inc. (QD) is $7.21, The public float for QD is 145.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On July 20, 2023, QD’s average trading volume was 621.49K shares.

QD) stock’s latest price update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.17 in relation to its previous close of 2.30. However, the company has experienced a 8.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QD Trading at 32.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD rose by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 136.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc. (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qudian Inc. (QD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.