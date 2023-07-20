What Recent Market Trends Mean for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s (KTTA) Stock

In the past week, KTTA stock has gone up by 24.33%, with a monthly gain of 17.14% and a quarterly surge of 37.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.03% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.28% for KTTA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KTTA is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for KTTA is 21.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On July 20, 2023, KTTA’s average trading volume was 128.72K shares.

KTTA) stock’s latest price update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 21.27 in relation to its previous close of 0.47. However, the company has experienced a 24.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KTTA Trading at 33.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +24.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4713. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Delaney David, the Member of 10% owner group of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Delaney David is holding 227,521 shares at $1,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -33.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.