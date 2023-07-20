Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is 31.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WAB is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is $115.91, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for WAB is 178.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On July 20, 2023, WAB’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

WAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) has plunged by -0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 113.40, but the company has seen a 0.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WAB’s Market Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has seen a 0.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.62% gain in the past month and a 11.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for WAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for WAB stock, with a simple moving average of 13.18% for the last 200 days.

WAB Trading at 10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.76. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation saw 12.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Gebhardt Eric, who sale 2,407 shares at the price of $98.69 back on May 09. After this action, Gebhardt Eric now owns 21,513 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, valued at $237,559 using the latest closing price.

Fetsko Michael, the Pres., Freight Components Grp. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, sale 7,676 shares at $104.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Fetsko Michael is holding 32,244 shares at $803,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.