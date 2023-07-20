Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WBS is 1.25.

The public float for WBS is 172.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBS on July 20, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has surged by 2.78 when compared to previous closing price of 43.13, but the company has seen a 8.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS’s stock has risen by 8.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.31% and a quarterly rise of 16.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Webster Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.98% for WBS’s stock, with a -0.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $47 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at 18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.20. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $47.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 132,910 shares at $947,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.