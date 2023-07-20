Waters Corporation (WAT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Waters Corporation (WAT) has seen a 4.14% increase in the past week, with a 4.04% gain in the past month, and a -9.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for WAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.88% for WAT’s stock, with a -7.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Right Now?

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WAT is at 0.86.

The public float for WAT is 58.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume for WAT on July 20, 2023 was 582.68K shares.

WAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) has increased by 3.02 when compared to last closing price of 271.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $350 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

WAT Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.37. In addition, Waters Corporation saw -18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from VERGNANO MARK P, who purchase 3,185 shares at the price of $313.32 back on Feb 28. After this action, VERGNANO MARK P now owns 3,557 shares of Waters Corporation, valued at $997,927 using the latest closing price.

CONARD EDWARD, the Director of Waters Corporation, sale 1,059 shares at $334.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that CONARD EDWARD is holding 74,224 shares at $354,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Equity return is now at value 146.40, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waters Corporation (WAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.