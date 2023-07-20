VSE Corporation (VSEC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is above average at 22.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VSE Corporation (VSEC) is $67.50, which is $16.31 above the current market price. The public float for VSEC is 12.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSEC on July 20, 2023 was 39.73K shares.

VSE Corporation stock's latest price update

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.91 in comparison to its previous close of 54.41, however, the company has experienced a -5.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VSEC’s Market Performance

VSEC’s stock has fallen by -5.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.84% and a quarterly rise of 15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for VSE Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for VSEC’s stock, with a 5.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSEC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VSEC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VSEC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $55 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

VSEC Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSEC fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.20. In addition, VSE Corporation saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSEC starting from FERGUSON III MARK E, who sale 2,265 shares at the price of $49.12 back on Dec 06. After this action, FERGUSON III MARK E now owns 0 shares of VSE Corporation, valued at $111,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.80 for the present operating margin

+6.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for VSE Corporation stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on VSE Corporation (VSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.03. Total debt to assets is 31.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VSE Corporation (VSEC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.