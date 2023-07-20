Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) has jumped by 7.48 compared to previous close of 1.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) is $10.00, which is $8.42 above the current market price. The public float for VIRX is 33.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIRX on July 20, 2023 was 249.76K shares.

VIRX’s Market Performance

VIRX’s stock has seen a 11.27% increase for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a 22.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.80% for VIRX’s stock, with a -22.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VIRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on February 01st of the previous year 2022.

VIRX Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX rose by +11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4400. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Chevallard Daniel R., who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $1.42 back on May 25. After this action, Chevallard Daniel R. now owns 92,277 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,160 using the latest closing price.

Chevallard Daniel R., the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,599 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Chevallard Daniel R. is holding 89,023 shares at $6,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

The total capital return value is set at -54.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.06. Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -57.60 for asset returns.

Based on Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.16. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.