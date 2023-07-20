UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, UWMC stock has gone up by 5.86%, with a monthly gain of 10.49% and a quarterly surge of 15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for UWM Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.68% for UWMC stock, with a simple moving average of 38.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is 74.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UWMC is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is $5.28, which is -$1.15 below the current market price. The public float for UWMC is 84.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.21% of that float. On July 20, 2023, UWMC’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

UWMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has surged by 5.51 when compared to previous closing price of 5.99, but the company has seen a 5.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/22/22 that Phoenix Suns dealt to mortgage lender and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia for NBA-record $4 billion: report

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

UWMC Trading at 16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 90.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Czubak Kelly, who purchase 2,439 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Nov 21. After this action, Czubak Kelly now owns 5,316 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $9,988 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.