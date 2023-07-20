Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPWK is 1.54.

The public float for UPWK is 120.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on July 20, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 10.69. However, the company has seen a 2.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK’s stock has risen by 2.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.93% and a quarterly rise of 0.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Upwork Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.02% for UPWK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $13 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 28,485 shares at the price of $9.14 back on Jun 20. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 1,012,262 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $260,396 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc., sale 963 shares at $9.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 15,708 shares at $8,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.