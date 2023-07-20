UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) has surged by 5.28 when compared to previous closing price of 3.03, but the company has seen a 4.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is above average at 43.70x. The 36-month beta value for TIGR is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TIGR is $3.25, which is $1.44 above than the current price. The public float for TIGR is 90.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.04% of that float. The average trading volume of TIGR on July 20, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stock saw an increase of 4.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.91% and a quarterly increase of -1.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.99% for TIGR stock, with a simple moving average of -11.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

TIGR Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.