Understanding the 3.86% Volatility Levels of Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has seen a 2.25% increase in the past week, with a 11.24% gain in the past month, and a 28.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.10% for LSPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSPD is 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LSPD is $20.49, which is $0.93 above the current price. The public float for LSPD is 135.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSPD on July 20, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) has dropped by -0.49 compared to previous close of 18.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.81. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw 27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -146.48. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.