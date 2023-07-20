Understanding the 2.99% Volatility Levels of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (LPX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has gone down by -1.39% for the week, with a 21.67% rise in the past month and a 29.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.99% for LPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.72% for LPX stock, with a simple moving average of 26.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is above average at 12.53x. The 36-month beta value for LPX is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPX is $77.50, which is -$4.21 below than the current price. The public float for LPX is 70.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume of LPX on July 20, 2023 was 903.63K shares.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 77.91. However, the company has seen a -1.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $86 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

LPX Trading at 16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +18.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.84. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 30.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.04 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 71.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.55. Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 26.10 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.61. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.