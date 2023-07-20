U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) has increased by 1.77 when compared to last closing price of 12.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Right Now?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is 2.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLCA is $17.33, which is $5.14 above the current price. The public float for SLCA is 74.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLCA on July 20, 2023 was 808.43K shares.

SLCA’s Market Performance

SLCA stock saw an increase of -2.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.94% and a quarterly increase of 4.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.39% for SLCA’s stock, with a 6.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

SLCA Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw 5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from Shinn Bryan Adair, who sale 58,499 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Mar 03. After this action, Shinn Bryan Adair now owns 1,460,684 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $818,635 using the latest closing price.

Merril Donald A, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., sale 19,991 shares at $13.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Merril Donald A is holding 310,790 shares at $269,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.19 for the present operating margin

+20.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 9.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), the company’s capital structure generated 163.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.09. Total debt to assets is 48.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.