TTEC Holdings Inc.’s (TTEC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) has seen a -5.22% decrease in the past week, with a -9.12% drop in the past month, and a -10.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for TTEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.58% for TTEC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is 17.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTEC is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) is $43.00, which is $11.72 above the current market price. The public float for TTEC is 18.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.42% of that float. On July 20, 2023, TTEC’s average trading volume was 164.94K shares.

TTEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) has decreased by -8.89 when compared to last closing price of 34.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TTEC Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTEC fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.51. In addition, TTEC Holdings Inc. saw -27.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTEC starting from Holtzman Marc, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $32.32 back on Jun 01. After this action, Holtzman Marc now owns 300 shares of TTEC Holdings Inc., valued at $9,696 using the latest closing price.

Holtzman Marc, the Director of TTEC Holdings Inc., purchase 7,960 shares at $31.40 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Holtzman Marc is holding 33,229 shares at $249,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.80 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTEC Holdings Inc. stands at +4.22. The total capital return value is set at 11.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 190.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.58. Total debt to assets is 49.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.