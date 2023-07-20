Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is above average at 4.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is $16.64, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for TROX is 114.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TROX on July 20, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has increased by 0.69 when compared to last closing price of 14.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that Tronox Stock Surged on Report of $4.3 Billion Buyout Offer

TROX’s Market Performance

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has experienced a 2.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.36% rise in the past month, and a 5.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for TROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.22% for TROX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

TROX Trading at 18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw 6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Turgeon Jean Francois, who sale 93,942 shares at the price of $15.51 back on Mar 07. After this action, Turgeon Jean Francois now owns 756,732 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $1,457,238 using the latest closing price.

Romano John D, the Co-CEO and Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 73,272 shares at $15.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Romano John D is holding 768,911 shares at $1,136,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+22.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), the company’s capital structure generated 113.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.09. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.