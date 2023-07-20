Trading Update: PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Stock Endures 2.94% Monthly Volatility

The stock of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has gone up by 2.69% for the week, with a 10.63% rise in the past month and a -27.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.94% for PD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.27% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for PD is 82.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.34% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of PD was 1.60M shares.

PD) stock’s latest price update

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.40 in relation to its previous close of 24.20. However, the company has experienced a 2.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that PagerDuty Cuts Revenue Outlook as Software Buyers Get Cautious

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $26 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

PD Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.81. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Wilson Howard, who sale 4,260 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Jul 14. After this action, Wilson Howard now owns 557,046 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $106,628 using the latest closing price.

Murthy Rathi, the Director of PagerDuty Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $21.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Murthy Rathi is holding 23,375 shares at $964,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.