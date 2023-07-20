TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has increased by 11.38 compared to its previous closing price of 7.03. However, the company has seen a 8.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Right Now?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOP is -3.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TOP is 5.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on July 20, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP stock saw an increase of 8.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.97% and a quarterly increase of 39.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.97% for TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.43% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.56% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -41.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 60.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.37 for the present operating margin

+69.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +35.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.