The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) Stock

The stock of Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has gone down by -21.55% for the week, with a -39.45% drop in the past month and a -57.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.42% for UK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.96% for UK’s stock, with a -69.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UK is 3.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UK on July 20, 2023 was 541.11K shares.

UK) stock’s latest price update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UK Trading at -38.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, as shares sank -39.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UK fell by -23.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5255. In addition, Ucommune International Ltd saw -73.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.68 for the present operating margin

-11.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ucommune International Ltd stands at -44.14. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.