The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) Stock

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has gone up by 2.23% for the week, with a 8.96% rise in the past month and a 36.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.73% for PCOR’s stock, with a 27.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PCOR is 121.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCOR on July 20, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 74.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $84 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

PCOR Trading at 15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.03. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 53.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 26,775 shares at the price of $70.04 back on Jul 12. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 3,460,910 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $1,875,321 using the latest closing price.

O CONNOR KEVIN J, the Director of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 5,128 shares at $61.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that O CONNOR KEVIN J is holding 1,473,802 shares at $317,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -24.80, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.