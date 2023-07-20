The Impact of Market Fluctuations on 23andMe Holding Co.’s (ME) Stock

The stock of 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) has gone up by 1.09% for the week, with a 10.45% rise in the past month and a -11.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.07% for ME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.79% for ME’s stock, with a -22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) is $4.50, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for ME is 438.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ME on July 20, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

ME) stock’s latest price update

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7285. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -14.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 40,894 shares at the price of $1.82 back on Jul 13. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 257,140 shares of 23andMe Holding Co., valued at $74,239 using the latest closing price.

HIBBS KATHY L, the Chief Administrative Officer of 23andMe Holding Co., sale 40,894 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that HIBBS KATHY L is holding 257,140 shares at $70,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co. stands at -104.06. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.