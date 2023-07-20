The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIG is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HIG is $84.83, which is $12.45 above the current price. The public float for HIG is 309.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on July 20, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 72.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HIG’s Market Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has experienced a -0.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.77% rise in the past month, and a 3.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for HIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for HIG’s stock, with a 0.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $71 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

HIG Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.73. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $71.72 back on Jul 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 2,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $24,098 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 336 shares at $70.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 2,836 shares at $23,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.