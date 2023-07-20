The 5.64% Simple Moving Average of Mangoceuticals Inc.’s (MGRX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) has gone down by -9.30% for the week, with a -3.11% drop in the past month and a 73.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.02% for MGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.85% for MGRX’s stock, with a 5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGRX is 6.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for MGRX on July 20, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

The stock price of Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) has dropped by -6.02 compared to previous close of 1.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGRX Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX fell by -9.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7250. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc. saw -61.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGRX starting from Cohen Jacob D., who purchase 275,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Cohen Jacob D. now owns 8,275,000 shares of Mangoceuticals Inc., valued at $275,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22279.70 for the present operating margin

+54.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mangoceuticals Inc. stands at -22352.11. The total capital return value is set at -402.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -550.44.

Based on Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.49. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.