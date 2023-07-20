The -13.88% Decline of GAN Limited’s (GAN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, GAN stock has gone up by 10.56%, with a monthly gain of 34.46% and a quarterly surge of 33.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.49% for GAN Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.27% for GAN’s stock, with a 20.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GAN Limited (GAN) is $2.75, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for GAN is 36.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GAN on July 20, 2023 was 284.10K shares.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)’s stock price has soared by 8.74 in relation to previous closing price of 1.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GAN Trading at 34.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +26.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN rose by +10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6482. In addition, GAN Limited saw 32.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAN starting from MCGILL SEAMUS M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Sep 01. After this action, MCGILL SEAMUS M now owns 56,161 shares of GAN Limited, valued at $12,550 using the latest closing price.

Smurfit Dermot S., the President, CEO of GAN Limited, sale 150,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Smurfit Dermot S. is holding 1,699,532 shares at $405,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -139.55. Equity return is now at value -208.90, with -113.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GAN Limited (GAN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.